Thiem in Indian Wells also out in doubles

For Dominic Thiem there was no sense of achievement in doubles in Indian Wells either. On the side of Casper Ruud (NOR), fourth in the individual world rankings, there was nothing to be gained against the well-established Croatian world-class doubles Mate Pavic/Nikola Mektic on Saturday with a 3:6 3:6. Thiem is now moving on to the next Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

Lucas Miedler is still in action in Indian Wells, this time playing alongside Britain’s Cameron Norrie. The Tullner had to look for a new partner because his standard partner, the Tyrolean Alexander Erler, just didn’t slip into the doubles main field. Miedler/Norrie are expected to meet Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime/Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

