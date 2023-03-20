Home Sports Thiem in the first Miami round against Sonego
Thiem in the first Miami round against Sonego

Dominic Thiem, who is in a veritable low, has to deal with the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami. Against the world number 59. the Lower Austrian has a 1:1 balance.

The 29-year-old, who lost eight of his nine matches this year, is currently 106th in the ranking and only included in the Miami main draw thanks to a wildcard. Should Thiem assert himself against Sonego, he would meet Briton Daniel Evans, number 23.

Misolic in second qualifying round

Filip Misolic has to try it in Florida via the qualification. The Styrian is through to the second round after his Argentinian opponent Camilo Ugo Carabelli gave up 6-3 5-3 for Misolic. His opponent for a place in the main draw is the Russian Roman Safiullin.

In the second qualifying round of the WTA tournament in Miami, Julia Grabher was beaten by the Czech Teresa Martincova 6:4 3:6 2:6.

