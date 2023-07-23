Home » Thiem in Umag against Bagnis, Misolic makes qualification
Thiem in Umag against Bagnis, Misolic makes qualification

Thiem in Umag against Bagnis, Misolic makes qualification

Dominic Thiem meets Argentinian qualifier Facundo Bagnis in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Umag. The Lower Austrian lost the only duel in the round of 16 of the Salzburg Challenger 2022 in three sets against the 33-year-old. The top seeded Czech Jiri Lehecka is waiting for the winner of the game on Monday (not before 6 p.m.).

Filip Misolic survived the qualification on Sunday with a 6:4 6:3 win against the Bosnian Damir Dzumhur and meets Stan Wawrinka in the first main round. The 38-year-old Swiss won his first of a total of 16 ATP tournaments, including three Grand Slams, in Umag in 2006. Sebastian Ofner, number three, initially has a bye.

At the WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg, Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg, number five, meets the Romanian qualifier Miriam Bulgaru in the first round.

