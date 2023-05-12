Home » Thiem, Misolic and Ofner in the Mauthausen semifinals
Thiem, Misolic and Ofner in the Mauthausen semifinals

Thiem, Misolic and Ofner in the Mauthausen semifinals

The ATP Challenger clay court tournament in Mauthausen, endowed with 118,000 euros, is firmly in the hands of the local heroes. With Dominic Thiem, Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner, three of the four semi-finalists are Austrians. Thiem celebrated a smooth victory against Croatian Dino Prizmic in the quarterfinals on Friday, Misolic and Ofner each won in three sets and now meet in the semifinals.

Thiem lived up to his role as favorite against Prizmic and won 6: 3 6: 3 in about 100 minutes. In the semi-finals on Saturday he will face the Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, who prevented an all-Austrian semi-final with a 7-5 6-3 win against Dennis Novak.

Misolic prevailed against number three seeded Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 3:6 6:4 6:1. Ofner defeated number two Frenchman Hugo Gaston 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/4).

ATP-Challenger in Mauthausen

(Austria, 118,000 euros, sand)

Quarter-final tableau:
Dominic Thiem (AUT/1) Dino Prizmic (CRO) 6:3 6:3
Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) Dennis Novak (AUT/8) 7:5 6:3
Filip Misolic (AUT/5) Facundo Bagnis (ARG/3) 3:6 6:4 6:1
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/6) Hugo Gaston (FRA/2) 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/4)

