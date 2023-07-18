Home » Thiem moves into the round of 16 in Gstaad
Last year’s semi-finalist Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 at the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Gstaad. The 29-year-old beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-1 7-6 (7/4) in the Bernese Oberland. In 2015 he had won the event in Switzerland.

The Lower Austrian got off to a brilliant start and secured the first set 6-1 with two breaks. As a result, Muller increased his level and kept the match open. At 4: 5, Thiem even had to fend off a set ball as a server. In the tie-break, the ÖTV star started with a mini-break and used his second match ball after 1:34 hours.

