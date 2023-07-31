Thiem/Ofner in the Kitz double out, Weissborn on

In the doubles competition of the ATP sand court tournament in Kitzbühel there was a win and a defeat for Austrians on Monday. Dominik Thiem, who played for the first time on the tour with Sebastian Ofner, had to admit defeat to the Argentinian duo Guido Andreozzi/Guillermo Duran 6:4 6:7 (5/7) 7/10 with the Styrian.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner

Before that, Sam Weissborn and his Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo had won 6:4 6:2 against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin/Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Doubles, Round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROM) -:- -:- Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Pedro Cachin / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:4 6:2

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic / Joel Josef Schwarzler (AUT) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2) -:- -:-

