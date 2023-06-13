Thiem opening game in Perugia only on Wednesday

Dominic Thiem will only be used for the first time at the Challenger tournament in Perugia on Wednesday. The first round game of the number four seeded Lower Austrian against the Italian Stefano Travaglia was scheduled for Tuesday evening, but like other games it fell victim to the rain. It should now take place as the third game not before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Perugia, Thiem will still be in action in Halle before the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The All England Championships are followed by performances in Gstaad, Umag and Kitzbühel. Manager Moritz Thiem announced this tournament schedule on Tuesday.

Moritz Thiem is also responsible for Sebastian Ofner. However, there are still question marks with the Styrian. What is fixed is that he will play the Challenger in Ilkley before qualifying in Wimbledon. After that he competes in Salzburg. The weeks before Kitzbühel are still open.