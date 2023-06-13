Home » Thiem opening game in Perugia only on Wednesday
Sports

Thiem opening game in Perugia only on Wednesday

by admin
Thiem opening game in Perugia only on Wednesday

Dominic Thiem will only be used for the first time at the Challenger tournament in Perugia on Wednesday. The first round game of the number four seeded Lower Austrian against the Italian Stefano Travaglia was scheduled for Tuesday evening, but like other games it fell victim to the rain. It should now take place as the third game not before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

After Perugia, Thiem will still be in action in Halle before the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The All England Championships are followed by performances in Gstaad, Umag and Kitzbühel. Manager Moritz Thiem announced this tournament schedule on Tuesday.

Moritz Thiem is also responsible for Sebastian Ofner. However, there are still question marks with the Styrian. What is fixed is that he will play the Challenger in Ilkley before qualifying in Wimbledon. After that he competes in Salzburg. The weeks before Kitzbühel are still open.

See also  Paffoni's good moment continues: 75-66 success against Chiusi

You may also like

he was about to lose his leg

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy