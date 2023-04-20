Home » Thiem receives wildcard for Masters in Madrid
Dominic Thiem can look forward to the next wildcard. The 29-year-old from Lower Austria will be playing in the €8.796 million ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid next week. Thiem received a wild card, as did Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka.

Thiem has excellent memories of the event in the Spanish capital: in 2017 and 2018 he was in the finals there, in 2019 and 2021 in the semifinals. Last year he lost out to Andy Murray in the first round of Madrid.

In the hunt for world ranking points, every win in this tournament of the highest ATP category would be worth a lot. For the time being, Thiem is fighting Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI/8) on Thursday afternoon (not before 4 p.m.) for the quarter-finals.

