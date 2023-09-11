Thierry Henry’s Bleuets win in style

The France Espoirs team successfully entered the qualifiers for Euro 2025 by dominating Slovenia (4-0) on Monday September 11 in Koper, on the Adriatic.

A double from Bradley Barcola (45th + 1 minute, 57th), and two goals from Rayan Cherki (50th) and Sékou Mara at the end of the match (88th) allowed the Bleuets to win.

This first victory in these qualifications allows new coach Thierry Henry to ideally continue his adaptation at the head of the Bleuets, less than a year before the Paris Olympic Games.

In this campaign for qualification for the Euro, in Slovakia, the France team will still travel to their other opponents, to Bosnia in October and to Austria in November, with only one match in Grenoble against Cyprus next month.

