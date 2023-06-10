Things to know about the Champions League final

Loading player

Manchester City-Inter is the UEFA Champions League final and will be played tonight at 9pm at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. It is the 68th final in the history of the most coveted tournament in European football, as well as the final match of a competition that over time has become so big that it can be compared to the World Cup and the Olympics. This year, in the absence of major international tournaments, it will in all likelihood be the most watched football match in the world: it normally attracts between 380 and 400 million global viewers.

Inter e Manchester City

What makes this Champions League final special is that for years there have not been two finalists so different. Manchester City is one of those European super teams that compete every year to win any competition. It was built with the enormous investments of the Abu Dhabi United Group and entrusted to Pep Guardiola, the most famous coach in the world, the one who has changed football the most in recent decades. It has won the English championship for three years in a row but has not yet managed to win the Champions League: it is the trophy it lacks to be considered not only a great team, but one capable of marking an era.

For Inter, on the other hand, the Champions League final seemed an unattainable goal, given that it was considered clearly inferior to those four or five big European teams that have been sharing finals and cups with each other for years. In the group stage of the tournament, however, they managed to eliminate Barcelona and progress as runners-up to the knockout stage. There he was lucky enough to land in the less competitive part of the draw and he knew how to take advantage of it: he eliminated Porto, Benfica and Milan and today, against all odds, he will return to play in a Champions League final after 13 years.

City’s squad is valued at more than 1 billion euros overall, that of Inter more or less half. Just to buy English attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, City spent over 117 million euros, which is roughly how much Inter spent on their starting eleven. The English team didn’t mind money to form a top-level team in a few years; Inter built theirs despite limited investment capacity, taking advantage of certain situations and trusting players who no longer seemed to have much to give at these levels.

For all these reasons, odds and predictions are clearly in favor of City. For example, anyone who bets on Inter to win in ninety minutes can win at least seven times as much; those who bet on City’s victory don’t get to win even double what he played.

Their wins so far

City have been one of the super powers of European football for about ten years, Inter have been in the past decades but are no longer. However, he has a history made up of many successes distributed over time, which is what City lacks. In fact, for Inter it will be the sixth Champions League final in 115 years of history. Of the five games played so far, he has won three: in 1964 against Real Madrid, in 1965 against Benfica and in 2010 against Bayern Munich. City instead of finals only played one, two years ago, losing it against Chelsea.

What else is at stake

Just being there, in a Champions League final, can be of great benefit in economic and commercial terms. To get here, City and Inter have already earned over 100 million euros in UEFA prizes and television rights. Qualification for the final alone was worth €15m for each team, while whoever wins the tournament will receive another eight in prizes, will play in the European Super Cup against the Europa League winners in the summer and will enjoy a general increase in international sales and visibility.

For Inter already qualifying for the final has served to significantly increase revenue and add new ones. In recent months, for example, he had lost the shirt sponsor with which he had started the season (Digitalbits) due to economic problems of the commercial partner in question. With a Champions League final to play, however, Inter were able to sell the main space on their shirts to the American conglomerate Paramount, which in order to sponsor its Paramount+ streaming service in just two matches (this one and the last league match against Torino ) will pay around 10 million euros.

Probable lineups

Inter (3-5-2) Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro

Man City (4-1-4-1) Ederson; Walker, Stones, Slides; Rodri; Bernard Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Where is the final?

Manchester City-Inter can be seen free-to-air on Canale 5 and in streaming on Mediaset’s online platforms. It will also be broadcast by Sky by subscription on Sky Sport and streaming on the Now platform.