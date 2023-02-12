The 57th Super Bowl, the championship game of American football, is played tonight in Glendale, Arizona, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The event, which in the United States will be followed by no less than 100 million viewers, will begin after midnight in Italy (and will be broadcast by Rai and Dazn).

It is the second time that the Super Bowl has been played in Glendale, in the Phoenix metropolitan area, the capital of the state of Arizona. The last time was in 2015, when an average of 114 million viewers watched Tom Brady’s New England Patriots comeback win against the Seattle Seahawks: it was the most watched Super Bowl ever and still is today.

After the last two editions, exceptionally played in the stadiums of two finalists (Tampa Bay and Los Angeles), the game will be played again as per tradition on a real “neutral field”, moreover between the two best teams of the regular season and therefore the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with 14 wins apiece and only 3 losses. They then entered the playoffs first of their own conference — the two divisions that make up the league — and they kept those records even in the playoffs, where Kansas City eliminated Jacksonville and Cincinnati, while Philadelphia surpassed the New York Giants and then San Francisco.

Tonight Kansas City will play its third Super Bowl in the last four years. In its history it has won two, the last of which in 2020. There will be the same quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who after the retirement of Tom Brady and the older generation of quarterbacks is one of the most symbolic players in the NFL, if not il more symbolic. In 2020, the year of the Super Bowl victory against San Francisco, he is linked to Kansas City with a ten-year contract and an expected compensation of more than 500 million dollars.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, will return to play a Super Bowl five years after the one won in 2018, as a great underdog, against the New England Patriots. Of that victory, moreover the first for Philadelphia, the story of Nick Foles is often remembered, a backup quarterback who had to replace the injured owner, Carson Wentz, and did so by leading the team to the Super Bowl victory.

Now five years later, Philadelphia’s quarterback is Jalen Hurts, chosen in the 2020 draft with the 53rd call. Hurts started in his first season in the NFL and always to the detriment of Wentz, who has since moved elsewhere. Since then he has accompanied Philadelphia in a crescendo that this year has reached the Super Bowl, the first with two black starting quarterbacks in league history.

Another first time this Super Bowl will concern Jason and Travis Kelce, the first brothers to face each other in the most anticipated game of the year. Jason, Philadelphia center, has already won a Super Bowl, the one in 2018, as well as Travis, tight end of Kansas City, he won it two years ago, also with his current team. Tonight, however, only one of the two will have one more.

The rest will be done by the outline, which in by far the most watched sporting event in North America is particularly about the commercials and the halftime show, theHalftime Show. Fox, the US television network that according to the traditional alternation between networks will broadcast the Super Bowl in the United States, will earn over 500 million dollars from advertising sales, while at halftime Rihanna will return to perform live after more than five years since her last show .

