Third competitive win this season: Nuremberg slows down Düsseldorf’s promotion dreams

Status: 04/22/2023 2:53 p.m

1. FC Nürnberg remains Fortuna Düsseldorf’s nemesis this season. In the 2nd Bundesliga, the Franconians brought Fortuna their third competitive defeat and ended Düsseldorf’s hopes of promotion for good.

After the 0:1 in the first leg and the defeat in the DFB Cup round of 16, Fortuna also suffered a 0:2 (0:1) defeat in the second leg against Nuremberg. The Düsseldorf team, unbeaten in seven games, go into third place with at least seven points behind in the remaining five games.

29th matchday

Nürnberg, on the other hand, managed to liberate themselves: After four games without a win, the “Club” initially catapulted itself into the middle of the table with the home win.

Nuremberg starts very committed

The Nuremberg started very committed and strong in duels. The “Club” built up a lot of pressure and was rewarded with a goal from 19-year-old Nathaniel Brown (10th minute). Brown and Lino Tempelmann had a double chance to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute, but were unable to turn the good opportunity into countable capital.

Overall, Nuremberg seemed more courageous than the guests from the state capital of North Rhine-Westphalia. Although Fortuna acted technically more mature, they were not goal-oriented enough in their offensive game. In the 72nd minute, “Club” goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen brilliantly defused a header from Fortuna’s Dawid Kownacki. Kwadwo Duah made the decision shortly before the end (90+3).

Dusseldorf against KSC, Nuremberg in Hanover

Nuremberg is a guest at Hannover 96 this coming weekend (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). Düsseldorf receives Karlsruher SC the day after (1.30 p.m.).