Third division throws Augsburg out in the DFB Cup

FC Augsburg is the third German Bundesliga team to be eliminated in the first round of the DFB Cup. After Werder Bremen and VfL Bochum, the Swabians lost 0:2 (0:1) at third division SpVgg Unterhaching on Sunday. Mathias Fetsch (28′) and Boipelo Mashigo (90’+4) scored the goals for the former Bundesliga club, in which Austria’s Raphael Schifferrl played through in defence.

The other favorites on Sunday afternoon moved into the second round. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 7-0 (1-0) win at 1. FC Lokomotive Leipzig was overshadowed by the throwing of firecrackers and firecrackers. Referee Michael Bacher interrupted the game in the second half and sent both teams into the dressing room for more than ten minutes.

SC Freiburg (with Philipp Lienhart, Michael Gregoritsch up to the 55th minute) had a hard time 2-0 (0-0) at Oberliga (5th division) SV Oberachern for a long time. Bundesliga competitor VfL Wolfsburg (Patrick Wimmer from the 60th minute) had significantly less trouble in the sovereign 6-0 (2-0) at TuS Makkabi Berlin.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

