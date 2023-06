The Tyrolean local heroes Jessica Pilz and Jakob Schubert managed to finish on the podium at the end of the Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck. In the lead final on Sunday, both climbed to third place in front of hundreds of enthusiastic spectators. The victories went to the Slovenian Janja Garnbret and the Swiss Sascha Lehmann, who celebrated his second World Cup victory after a four-year break.

