Russian Daniil Medvedev won the ATP tournament in Dubai. The seventh in the world rankings, who is playing in top form, clearly prevailed against compatriot Andrei Rubljov in the final on Saturday 6:2 6:2 and celebrated his third tournament win in three weeks. Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, won his 14th match in a row.

After the semifinals, Rublev had criticized the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. “It’s crazy that so many ordinary people are suffering and dying. You can’t pretend nothing is happening because it’s awful,” he said. “I just hope that soon there will be peace in every country. It doesn’t matter where. I hope there will be peace in our countries.”

More see Current ATP Tournaments