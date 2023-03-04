Home Sports Third tournament victory in three weeks for Medvedev
Sports

Third tournament victory in three weeks for Medvedev

by admin
Third tournament victory in three weeks for Medvedev

Russian Daniil Medvedev won the ATP tournament in Dubai. The seventh in the world rankings, who is playing in top form, clearly prevailed against compatriot Andrei Rubljov in the final on Saturday 6:2 6:2 and celebrated his third tournament win in three weeks. Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, won his 14th match in a row.

After the semifinals, Rublev had criticized the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. “It’s crazy that so many ordinary people are suffering and dying. You can’t pretend nothing is happening because it’s awful,” he said. “I just hope that soon there will be peace in every country. It doesn’t matter where. I hope there will be peace in our countries.”

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Inker: I can understand Fofana's choice if Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign him after he stays in the team for a year – yqqlm

You may also like

DJAMOLIDINE ABDOUJAPAROV, THE SPRINTER WHO MARIO CIPOLLINI SHAKE...

A heated conclusion in Pardubice! Push-button, red for...

gallops in front of the cyclists – Corriere...

Bundesliga: Hartberg shoots WAC from master group

f1 world championship – Tiscali Sport

The State will launch the process for a...

F1, Gp Bahrain: Red Bull dominates in qualifying:...

The veteran’s wonderful acrobatic number earned Pardubice a...

Max Verstappen will start from pole position in...

Turris-Potenza: a salvation that does not defy fate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy