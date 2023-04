RC Lens and ÖFB team defender Kevin Danso have reduced the gap to leaders Paris Saint-Germain to six points for at least 24 hours. In the away game at Rennes on Saturday, the second-placed team in the French league prevailed 1-0 (1-0) and overtook Olympique Marseille with their third win in a row. PSG is challenged at home against Olympique Lyon on Sunday.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball