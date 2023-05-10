Home » Third win in a row: Meppen celebrates victory against Rot-Weiss Essen
Sports

by admin
Status: 05/06/2023 4:34 p.m

Third division football team SV Meppen kept their hopes of staying up alive with a 2-0 (1-0) win against Rot-Weiss Essen. Despite the third win in a row, the situation for the Emslanders remains extremely critical with three games to go before the end of the season.

Because while the SVM defeated Essen on Saturday afternoon, the table 16 also won. Hallescher FC won its game against FC Ingolstadt 1-0 (0-0) and is still five points ahead of Lower Saxony. The rest of the program on paper also speaks against the team coached by Ernst Middendorp. In the last three games, VfL Osnabrück (May 14, 2 p.m.) and Dynamo Dresden (May 22, 7 p.m.) still have two promotion candidates waiting for the Lower Saxony. And on the last day of the game (May 27, 1.30 p.m.) Meppen has to play against the Bundesliga youth team SC Freiburg, who are currently in second place.

Kleinsorge and Pourié score against Essen

The “crazy mission”, as Middendorp dubbed his task after taking office in early March, is in danger of failing despite the third success in a row. The globetrotter coach, whose commitment quite a few fans and football experts also regarded as “crazy”, breathed new life into the team. As in the last two matches against the second division contenders 1. FC Saarbrücken (1-0) and SV Wehen Wiesbaden (2-1), the Emslanders also showed a convincing performance against Essen.

Marius Kleinsorge gave the home side, who were superior in the first half, the lead in the 34th minute. After the break, Marvin Pourié made the decision with his eleventh goal of the season (58th). The attacker, who, like his coach, has played a number of roles, scored in the third game in a row. Also kind of “crazy”, to use the words of Middendorp…

Match statistics SV Meppen – Rot-Weiss Essen

Matchday 35, 06.05.2023 2:00 p.m

SV Meppen

 2
Red and white food

 0

Tore:

  • 1:0 Little concern (34.)
  • 2:0 Pourie (58.)

SV Meppen: Harsman – Kraulich, Bruno Soares, Dombrowka – Käuper (46. M. Pepic), Ballmert, Evseev (63. Ametov), ​​Risch (84. Puttkammer) – Blacha (75. Janssen) – Kleinsorge (63. Vogt), Pourié
Red and white food: Golz – Kourouma (46th Plechaty), Rios Alonso, Herzenbruch, Kefkir (46th Römling) – Eisfeld, Götze (86th Tarnat) – Ennali, Harenbrock (66th Müsel), Young – Engelmann (46th Berlinski)

Viewers: 10220

This topic in the program:
The NDR 2 Bundesliga show | 06.05.2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

