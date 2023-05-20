Thirteen remains unlucky, Arsenal is again without a title. We failed, not even three hours would have been enough for us, saddened Arteta

He buried his face in his hands and shook his head in disappointment. “It hurts. It’s my responsibility that I accept,” said Arteta after a botched performance in Nottingham. His team didn’t even have 104 minutes to score. They needed two, even a draw would have been not enough. “We could have played for three hours and it still would have been it didn’t work,” Arteta noted.

“It hurts, now we need to get out of it. I have to find a way to lift the players, we have a very difficult week ahead of us,” Arteta surmised.

Since 2004, when the Gunners celebrated their thirteenth and so far last title, five teams have sat on the English throne. Only Arsenal are still waiting, for the third time in the mentioned 19 years, only silverware is left for them. The BBC reminded the unwanted record of the London party: this season they led the league for 248 days, yet it was not enough for the title, which football England does not remember.

“We worked for eleven months and were at the top for a long time. It was incredible to be ahead of City for so long. As a club we moved and we fought but we fell short. In April and May, we were not in the best condition,” explained Arteta. His team suffered defeats in the matches against City and a troubled finish to the season, winning only two of the last eight games.

“We were losing points because of unnecessary mistakes in games we should have won. Even against Nottingham we couldn’t find the right way,” goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale regretted. “We’re disappointed that it turned out this way, but in hindsight we’ll be proud of this season.” See also Royal treatment!The Saudi Crown Prince used a private jet to send players to Germany for medical treatment – ​​yqqlm

Arsenal are suffering, but Manchester will be celebrating after the duel with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. 2021: title. 2022: title. And 2023: another title! The championship banner is already hanging on the mantle of Etihad Stadium, in front of which more and more fans cheered on Saturday evening. In addition, City will play in the final of the Champions League and also fight for the FA Cup trophy.

“Three titles in a row is very special. The Premier League is without a doubt the most demanding competition in the world, the greater the success,” admitted Ilkay Gündogan, City’s captain. “I will never forget this season.”