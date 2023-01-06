This is January 6th the anniversary of the death of one of the greatest artists of all time: indeed they are 30 years since the disappearance of the great Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev, the famous dancer who marked the border between the past and the present of dance. But Nureyev was not only a dancer in the theater, he also had other careers that may not have achieved the same success, but in which he excelled: he was also a choreographer, actor, theater artistic director and finally orchestra conductor.

Franz Moser rícorda Nureyev

To tell us about this extraordinary character, one of his closest friends: Franz Moser, Austro-Dutch lawyer and director, who has lived in Tuscany for almost twenty years, half of which in the hills of Scandicci. Moser was its manager in his last, shortest and most unknown career. They met two years before his death, in January 1991, when Wilhelm Hübner, president of the Wiener Philharmoniker went to Moser, who had founded the Wiener Residenz Orchester in 1985, with a proposal: “He told me that there was a famous person who had asked him to conduct his Wiener Philharmoniker, but Wilhem had to say no – he recalls -. So he had thought of mine orchestra. When I asked him who he was and he answered ‘Rudolf Nureyev’, I was moved: I had seen Nureyev for the first time in 1968, I was twelve years old. I was with my mother at the Wiener Staatsoper and I was enchanted to see him dance with Paolo Bortoluzzi; I still remember the red and hot hands I had as I left the theatre, we applauded him for 45 minutes – continues Moser -. What is incredible is the coincidence between this beginning and its end: they lived exactly the same years. Bortoluzzi was born May 17, 1938 and died October 15, 1993, Rudolf was born March 17, 1938, died January 6, 1993. Finally, two months later, we met. I still remember him coming down the stairs of the magnificent Baroque theater, all dressed in green in Missoni clothes, he had an elegant and majestic cloak, with noble and plastic steps: I had the feeling of seeing a king descend. As soon as we shook hands, he felt warmth and energy pervade my body: I ​​immediately understood that something great would be born between us ”, she says.

The experience of poverty and the fear of starving

Two incredible years go by, the working relationship soon becomes a great friendship and Nureyev, so strong on stage, turns out to be fragile at times, like a child in daily tasks: “He was a person in great demand, rich, but due to the hard history he carried behind him, Rudolf was a man who rarely gave his trust: he had escaped from the Soviet dictatorship, which had hunted down. And he had known poverty: the scar that forever marked his lip was due to the fact that as a child he had fought with a dog to snatch a piece of bread from it. There fear of starving she chased after him all her life, even when she was at the height of wealth. During a trip to Russia, before leaving, he asked me for two bags of sausages – continues the director -: he was afraid of not finding food there (since 1987 he had had an amnesty from Gorbachov and was able to embrace his mother again who had given birth on the train , on the Trans-Siberian: a special life can only begin with a special birth)”.

“No matter how much money he had – adds Franz Moser -, he didn’t spend on follies, that childhood of hardship had left its mark. I accompanied him to Berlin, where Thomas Gottschalk, the most famous television presenter of those years, would interview him about his latest and new conductor career. In that episode we also met Gerhard Bergher, the Formula One driver in Ferrari. Before going to the studios, I noticed that Rudolf’s shoes were worn out, he couldn’t appear in front of the cameras with them, and I took him to buy a new pair in Kurfürstendamm, the trendiest neighborhood in Berlin. He wore a size 43 but chose a model of ankle boots of which there was only a size 42. I told him that they would be uncomfortable for him. He replied ‘I take them for their beauty’ and wore them forever, until the end of his days,” he says. “He didn’t trust anyone, many wanted to take advantage of his wealth and fame. But she trusted me. He began by entrusting me with the teachers of the orchestra, whom I chose together with Hübner. Hübner was another of the few people he trusted, he called him dad. In the end I administered almost everything about him, even lastly, when he was sick. And then, at that time there was also his greatest friend, Douce Francois ”.

Great to the end: “I will screw AIDS”

However, he proved to be great, until the end: “He seemed to care about that infection that left him no way out: ‘Aids wonna fuck me, I’m gonna fuck Aids‘ (Aids wants to cheat me, but I’ll cheat AIDS), he said. He seemed very presumptuous, but inside he was afraid – Moser describes it – however on stage he never showed weakness. In Deauville, in the dressing rooms, Rudolf was very weak, but the moment he saw the photographers, he was filled with incredible strength, he proved to be the king of the stage as always. When he came out, feverish, he passed out in my arms. Only today do we understand how great he was, many other artists were great too, they knew how to do extraordinary things, not characters created by social networks, influencers, famous for doing nothing, just noise and little stories. I was allowed to help Rudolf realize his dream, conducting an orchestra, which meant a lot to him but also meant being ‘put on the cross for the fifth time’ by the critics: it had already happened as a dancer, choreographer, actor in the film ‘Rodolfo Valentino‘ by Tschaikovsky and in the musical ‘The King and I‘; then finally, conductor”. No one in two years can become a maestro d’orchestrabut Nureyev was extraordinary and succeeded.

“They were last days last of this extraordinary man with superhuman strength that prevented him from dying, from leaving the world – he still remembers visibly moved -. That force that had taken him to the pinnacle of the ballet world, that made him go out after a night of dancing, going to clubs at night and straight back to rehearsal the next morning at 10. Everyone else went to bed right away, like me said the principal dancer of the Vienna State Opera, Michael Birkmeyer, but Rudolf, never! We do not forget, Rudolf was a Tatar, the people from which the Tsar’s guardhouse was chosen. Tartars were famous for never being defeated, for fighting to the end!”. “Has been buried just outside Paris, in the orthodox cemetery of Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, – he points out again – with the tailcoat that I had made for him by the best tailor in Vienna for his appearances as orchestra conductor and that I slipped on him myself: he always had himself dressed from me, because putting on a tailcoat is a feat, with all the buttons on the shirt, the waistcoat, the very tight jacket, the bow, the lacquered shoes. His tomb is a splendid and moving work, a masterpiece of Italian mastery: above it is the mosaic sculpture of a kilim, an oriental carpet that he loved very much, it was designed by the set designer Ezio Frigerio and created by Studio Akomena of Ravenna” .

“At his funeral, in addition to many famous people from all over the world, there was also a delegation from Vienna. Indeed Nureyev fine died as an Austrian, a fact that makes me proud. It was Hübner, together with Dr. Brunner, ballet director of the Wiener Staatsoper, who managed to get him an Austrian passport, because he was without citizenship. It’s amazing that such a famous man was a refugee without citizenship and passport, but only a crumpled residence permit from Monte Carlo”.