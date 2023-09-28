Valerio Bianchini released al Pug an interview destined to spark discussion: «This basketball bores me, I find volleyball more competitive».

The transfer market under scrutiny: «Look, I don’t live on memories, on the mistakes and good things I’ve done, I do more things today than when I was coaching… the crazy transfer market drives me crazy with the exchange of players all year round, for example with Milan changing seven players this year and therefore having to start all over again in building the team.”

On the game: «We went back to the half-wheel in attack, to an anomalous use of the pick and roll, with the point guard limiting himself to giving the ball away, with a great turnaround and then finishing with a three-pointer from the corner. Tell me if this is basketball.”

