"Top class" in the sports circle visited Wenling Xinhe Middle School

This "championship training class" is taught by the Chinese women's volleyball team

On the evening of February 10th, Xinhe Middle School in Wenling City welcomed a group of special guests. Amidst the endless cheers of the students, the Chinese women’s volleyball team members who were carrying out military training in Wenling wore uniform uniforms and marched in uniform steps. Enter the school arts and sports center. It turned out that they came here to cheer for the senior high school students here, and at the same time brought a special “championship training class” to the school volleyball team. “I was their fan when I was in junior high school, and I was always inspired when I saw them win glory for the country.” Lin Yijia, a senior high school student waiting at the door, couldn’t hide her excitement. “I usually watch them on TV, but this time they came to the school. I am indescribably shocked and excited.” Zhou Jiajun, who is also a senior in high school, said excitedly. As the “top class” in the sports circle, the women’s volleyball girls pushed the atmosphere of the audience to a climax as soon as they arrived. Their arrival also added a touch of warmth to the students’ hard-working third year of high school. Every gesture made the students onlookers shout one after another. Volleyball can be described as a cultural symbol of Xinhe Middle School. Since the establishment of the volleyball program in Xinhe Middle School Junior Sports School in 1965, the school has sent nearly 50 outstanding talents for the national team, provincial team and provincial sports school. Today, Zhang Jingyin, the first Chinese national player to join the Polish League, came out of here One of our outstanding alumni. Now that they are here, the girls of the women’s volleyball team must of course “teach lessons” for the players here. On the sidelines, they attentively observed the daily training of the school team members and made suggestions from time to time. “You have to rely more on your steps to save the ball, and you have to judge where the ball lands. If you don’t fall to the ground, you don’t fall to the ground. Try again later, you are already very good.” Wang Yuanyuan, the deputy attacker of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, kept reminding Fei Cai Longze, the player who saved the ball. She said that the players’ enthusiasm for volleyball can be seen from their actions. “If they maintain this enthusiasm, they will be able to play well in the future.” She said with a smile that this time the school is not for guidance, but for learning from each other. And Cai Longze, who has been “guided” by the national players, also happily said that after being encouraged by the champion, he loves volleyball even more. Xu Min, coach of the volleyball team of Xinhe Middle School in Wenling City, said that the Chinese women’s volleyball team is an outstanding representative of Chinese volleyball. The power of role models is of great significance to the players, and they have benefited a lot from both technical and spiritual levels. “I believe that inspired by the spirit of the women’s volleyball team, they will train harder.”