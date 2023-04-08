Coach Marco Legovich thus analyzes the challenge that saw Trieste defeated at the BLM Group Arena:

“Unfortunately the comment is very simple, Trento was very good with her aggressiveness in limiting us in the right way, with great physicality and with great strength.

We were not very lucid in responding and we missed some situations in the box, especially seeing the statistics shooting 16 out of 36 inside the box, it is something that very precisely identifies the team’s difficulties in finding baskets inside the paint .

It is absolutely a failed matriculation exam. We knew the importance of the match and there were also a couple of situations that complicated the game a bit during construction, such as the double injury between Michele and Giovanni, a game clash that changed the cards on the table.

We tried a little to bring it up with the zonal defence, but we were never five concentrated defensively, there were always too many mistakes and this is a detail that we certainly need to smooth out.

Victory absolutely deserved by Trento and never in question. We certainly had to and could have done more and better, this is definitely not the time to disunite. We know the difficulty of the championship, we know that this team was built for salvation, this is the goal and will keep it until the last day because this is the level of Serie A. We must be ready from the next home game with Varese.”