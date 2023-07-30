This is how Germany gets to the round of 16

The German soccer players have to tremble at the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand for a place in the round of 16.
After the 2-1 draw against Colombia in the second group game, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team still has progress in their own hands.
Germany (3 points, 7-2 goals) is currently second in Group H behind Colombia (6 points, 4-1 goals), ahead of Morocco (3 points, 1-6 goals) and South Korea (0 points, 0-3 goals). Gates). So it is for the DFB selection on Thursday (12.00 p.m.) against South Korea in the round of the best 16.
Germany advances to the 2023 Women’s World Cup…
…with a win against South Korea.
…with a draw against South Korea if Colombia wins or draws against Morocco.
…by losing to South Korea by a maximum of four goals if Colombia wins against Morocco.
Germany is out…
…with a draw against South Korea if Morocco wins against Colombia.
…losing to South Korea by more than four goals.
…losing to South Korea if Morocco wins or draws against Colombia.