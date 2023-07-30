This is how Germany gets to the round of 16

The German soccer players have to tremble at the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand for a place in the round of 16.

After the 2-1 draw against Colombia in the second group game, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team still has progress in their own hands.

Germany (3 points, 7-2 goals) is currently second in Group H behind Colombia (6 points, 4-1 goals), ahead of Morocco (3 points, 1-6 goals) and South Korea (0 points, 0-3 goals). Gates). So it is for the DFB selection on Thursday (12.00 p.m.) against South Korea in the round of the best 16.

Germany advances to the 2023 Women’s World Cup…

…with a win against South Korea.

…with a draw against South Korea if Colombia wins or draws against Morocco.

…by losing to South Korea by a maximum of four goals if Colombia wins against Morocco.

Germany is out…

…with a draw against South Korea if Morocco wins against Colombia.

…losing to South Korea by more than four goals.

…losing to South Korea if Morocco wins or draws against Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

