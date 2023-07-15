This is how ‘Sálvame Deluxe’ has said goodbye forever: “We are not dying, we are going on a trip”

The last program of ‘Save me Deluxe’ came to an end. After 341 ‘Poli Deluxe’, 700 interviews and many hours of entertainment, the flagship of La fabrica de la Tele in prime time “does not die, it goes on a trip” as reported by Terelu Campos y Maria Patino minutes before the truck with a large part of the scenery from the then set of the night version of ‘Save me’ will start.

During the last installment, the program has received the visit of Mercedes Milá, Leticia Sabater and Conchita as the last interviewees in the history of the program. The second of them, completed 40 interviews after having been without appearing on the set for several years.

On the other hand, Conchita was undergoing an important interview to get to know her like never before.

The Deluxe is officially on the road for good. Thank you for making us happy during these 14 years 💖 #hastasiempredeluxe pic.twitter.com/shV97e4zK3 — GOSSIP BOY (@JuanjoCotilla) July 14, 2023

Finally, Mercedes Milá launched a serious warning about what can happen from next July 23.

