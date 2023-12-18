This is how the Champions League round of 16 turned out

The Champions League round of 16 matches have been decided following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland. The matchups for this stage of the championship are as follows:

– Oporto vs. Arsenal

– Napoli vs. Barcelona

– PSG vs. Real Sociedad

– Inter vs. Atlético de Madrid

– PSV vs. Dortmund

– Lazio vs. Bayern

– Copenhague vs. Manchester City

– Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

The first legs are scheduled for February 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2024, with the return matches set for March 5, 6, 12, and 13. The draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on March 15, 2024, after the round of 16 stage has concluded.

The round of 16 draw sees the teams divided into two pots, with seeded teams facing those who finished second in the group stage. The seeded teams in Pot 1 are Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Real Sociedad. The teams in Bombo 2 are Copenhage, Inter, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Porto, PSG, and PSV Eindhoven.

It is important to note that no team can face another team from the same country or against rivals they already met in the group stage. The draw ensures an exciting and competitive round of 16 matches for the Champions League.

