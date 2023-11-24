Home » This is how the drums of the Copa América 2024 were left
This is how the drums of the Copa América 2024 were left

The anticipation for the upcoming Copa América 2024 has been building with the recent announcement by Conmebol of the tournament’s official group composition and venue details. The competition is set to take place in the United States from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The opening match will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the final match set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both venues are known for their state-of-the-art facilities and have hosted some of the biggest events in world sports.

The tournament groups have also been confirmed, leading to speculation about the potential challenges that national teams, such as Colombia, may face in their quest for victory. The draw has placed them in Bomb 2, alongside Uruguay, Ecuador, and Peru, setting the stage for intense and high-stakes matches.

While the composition of the groups is now official, the guest teams from Concacaf are yet to be determined. The United States, Panama, Jamaica, and Mexico are ready to take part, pending the outcomes of the Costa Rica-Honduras and Canada-Trinidad and Tobago matches in March.

With the stage set and the drums defined, excitement is building for what promises to be an electrifying tournament. The countdown has officially begun for soccer fans worldwide as they await the thrilling competition of Copa América 2024.

