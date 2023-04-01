Alessandro Sticks has not yet found an agreement to renew the contract with theInter. The defender wants to be hired as a top player and there still seems to be a gap between supply and demand. Optimism seeps into the Nerazzurri, but it is clear that until there is a signing, all hypotheses are valid. It’s no mystery that the defender is liked abroad. Marotta, who still has to find Skriniar’s replacement, doesn’t want to start the other defensive pillar as well.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri General Manager is also evaluating the Assistant for goal, given the rumors about Onana. Let’s take a look at this week’s negotiations for the Nerazzurri.

Brozovic all’Inter: 65%

They are Marcelo Brozóvic Borussia Dortmund would have fallen. This is the latest indiscretion coming from Germany. The Germans will lose Bellingham and Dahoud in the summer and are looking for reinforcements in the midline. The Croatian’s value has plummeted after this season, but Marotta hopes to be able to sell him for around thirty million. The gialloneri for their part have already established contacts with the entourage of the player who, however, asked for time.

Sticks to Inter: 50%

Alessandro Sticks he would have made a contractual request to Inter of 7 million euros a year. This is what filters according to the press. Inter are not willing to grant such an engagement which would weigh heavily on the club’s coffers. So we continue to negotiate. The Nerazzurri offer is currently 5 plus bonuses that would make it possible to reach 6. Marotta remains optimistic in any case because the player has always reiterated that he wants to stay with the Nerazzurri. Only a sudden breakup could lead to the sale in the summer.

Chalobah all’Inter: 30%

Among the defenders who like theInterdoes not set the track that leads to Chalobah. The Chelsea midfielder will be put on the market in the summer and Marotta is waiting to understand what the Blues’ request will be. The player could also enter into a possible Onana deal and for this reason he is currently one of the club’s favourites. Chalobah would be useful for both three-man and four-man defense and this makes him particularly attractive.

Assistant at Inter: 20%

L’Inter is taking an interest in the situation of William Vicaras Onana has attracted the interest of several foreign teams. The Empoli goalkeeper costs around twenty million and is also wanted by Roma and Juventusas well as abroad. At the moment the nerazzurri have simply asked for information, but the lead could materialize if, really, as we read, an offer of around 40 million for Onana arrives. In that case, in fact, Vicario would become the first choice for goal.

Soucek all’Inter: 20%

For the midfield, another idea that comes from the Premier League is the one that leads to Soucek. The West Ham Czech midfielder’s contract expires in 2024 and would like a more ambitious team. For this reason, it will be difficult for him to renew his agreement and in June he could be put on the market. Marotta has put the player in his sights, which is also liked by several Premier clubs. He could be the surprise name for next season.

David Luciani