This is how the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 were

The National League of Honduras has announced the four clubs that will be competing in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Génesis and FC Motagua secured their spots in the playoffs, edging out Real Sociedad and Olancho FC. The pairings for the tournament have been set, with Olimpia facing Génesis and Marathón taking on Motagua.

The tournament is set to kick off on Wednesday, December 6 with the match between Motagua and Marathón in Tegucigalpa. The return match is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium. Meanwhile, Génesis will play their first match at home on Thursday, December 7 at the Carlos Miranda stadium. The second leg is confirmed to be on Sunday, December 10 at the Nacional Chelato Uclés.

The first and second place teams will have the advantage of closing their series playing at home. In the event of a tie in the overall score, the better position in the regular rounds will qualify for the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament.

The schedule for the first leg games is as follows: Motagua-Marathón on Wednesday, December 6 at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, and Génesis-Olimpia on Thursday, December 7 at the Carlos Miranda Stadium. The return games will see Marathon-Motagua face off at the Yankel Rosenthal Stadium on Saturday, December 9, and Olimpia-Génesis at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium on Sunday, December 10.

Share this: Facebook

X

