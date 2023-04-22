This is how the sports show runs on Saturday with the 29th match day of the Bundesliga

The reports in the sports show on Saturday from 6 p.m. on the first are planned in this order.
|Spiel
|Comment
|
Bayern Munich – SC Freiburg
|
Florian Eckl
|Spiel
|Comment
|
SV Elversberg – Ore Mountains Aue
|
Marc Drumm
|
MSV Duisburg – SV Wehen Wiesbaden
|
Torsten Winkler
|
Dynamo Dresden – Waldhof Mannheim
|
Torsten Puschel
|
Goal of the month presentation
|Spiel
|Comment
|
1. FC Nuremberg – Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
Lukas Schoenmuller
|
Arminia Bielefeld – Hanover 96
|
Jurgen Bergener
|
Hansa Rostock – SpVgg Greuther Furth
|
Jan Neumann
|Spiel
|Comment
|
Review: FC Augsburg – VfB Stuttgart
|
Bernd Schmelzer
|
VfL Bochum – VfL Wolfsburg
|
Benedikt Brins
|
TSG Hoffenheim – 1 FC Cologne
|
Christina Graf
|
Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen
|
Eik Galley
|
Resolution Goal of the Month
|
1. FSV Mainz 05 – Bayern Munich
|
Tom Bartels