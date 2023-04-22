Home » This is how the sports show runs on Saturday with the 29th match day of the Bundesliga
Sports

This is how the sports show runs on Saturday with the 29th match day of the Bundesliga

by admin
This is how the sports show runs on Saturday with the 29th match day of the Bundesliga

As of: 04/21/2023 7:52 p.m

The reports in the sports show on Saturday from 6 p.m. on the first are planned in this order.

Bundesliga Women | 18th matchday
Spiel Comment

Bayern Munich – SC Freiburg

Florian Eckl
3rd League | 33rd matchday
Spiel Comment

SV Elversberg – Ore Mountains Aue

Marc Drumm

MSV Duisburg – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Torsten Winkler

Dynamo Dresden – Waldhof Mannheim

Torsten Puschel

Goal of the month presentation
2nd Bundesliga | 29th matchday
Spiel Comment

1. FC Nuremberg – Fortuna Dusseldorf

Lukas Schoenmuller

Arminia Bielefeld – Hanover 96

Jurgen Bergener

Hansa Rostock – SpVgg Greuther Furth

Jan Neumann
Bundesliga | 29th matchday
Spiel Comment

Review: FC Augsburg – VfB Stuttgart

Bernd Schmelzer

VfL Bochum – VfL Wolfsburg

Benedikt Brins

TSG Hoffenheim – 1 FC Cologne

Christina Graf

Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen

Eik Galley

Resolution Goal of the Month

1. FSV Mainz 05 – Bayern Munich

Tom Bartels
