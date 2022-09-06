Football is just weird. Between Udinese seen at work in the Italian Cup with FeralpiSalò (5 August) and the one seen the other night with Roma (4 September), it seems not a month has passed, but a year.

The progress made by the Friulian team is simply amazing and when the performance grows so exponentially, the work of the coach cannot be ignored.

“Congratulations to the boys”, is a mantra of Andrea Sottil after the game. Of course, those who go on the pitch are good, but the 90 ‘is the result of a weekly job. And if Udinese seen with Roma was the most beautiful in recent years, the merits must also be given to those who lead this team.

There was a lot of talk immediately about how Udinese should have played. With the trademark of three or four defense, how does the coach like it most?

In the end Sottil, especially after he found himself having to move Pereyra on the wing, opted for a middle ground by asking Udogie to lower himself and making him do what Pioli asks of Theo Hernandez, that is to start off wide, but then even throwing himself in the middle asking the mezzala to spread out.

The game is working perfectly also because this allows the technician to increase the quality in the middle of the field. If there is a role in which the Udinese squad abounds is that of the midfielder: Arslan, Lovric, Makengo, Samardzic and Pereyra himself.

“I chose Samardzic and Arslan because without Beto’s depth I needed someone who knew how to shoot from outside and at the same time had quality in the dribble to flush out the Roma midfielders”, explained his choices on Sunday evening Sottil.

Not only that: in doing so, the coach involved in a prestigious competition elements that were less used up to now, sending a clear signal to the group: everyone is needed here and those who deserve will certainly find space.

Then there are some players who, on the occasion of the closing of the market, have raised the intensity of their performances (it is no coincidence). We are talking about Walace who, it is not a mystery, wanted to accept Flamengo’s proposal, and of Deulofeu in the summer followed, deluded and then abandoned first by Naples, then by Marseille and a couple of Spanish teams.

With Fiorentina and Roma the ten has not yet found the goal but played with quicksilver on him. It should be emphasized: the most talented player, not the midfielder on duty. This spirit exalts the fan who feels represented as better than he could on the pitch.

This creates a strong empathy between the team and the public. And in fact the other evening in Friuli there was an air perhaps never felt since there is the new stadium. This is also a merit of Sottil.