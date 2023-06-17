This is not how the DFB team becomes European champions

Man should already make that clear at this point: It was just a test game again – in a summer in which there is no tournament and in a week in which most of the players are probably already on vacation after a very strenuous season with the Winter World Cup would want to be. And basically, a test game should be there for one thing: testing.

Hansi Flick, the football coach of the German national team, sees it this way or something similar. And that’s right. You can then play with a new system under the circumstances. You can then – unlike four days ago – play with nine new players. You can certainly lose 0:1 then, as happened to his national team in Poland. All of this can be checked for plausibility during the testing phase.

If you emphasize the nature of testing – and especially if you do it as the national coach who is supposed to be responsible for a home European Championship in 2024 – you should be able to gather some insights from these tests and be able to communicate them. But since the World Cup, it seems that Hansi Flick and his coaching team have only found out one thing for sure: how they will be next summer not become European Champion.

“I would like to talk to Jo”

“I’m absolutely convinced of the path we’re taking,” said Flick late on Friday evening when the game was over. But the sentence didn’t seem that convincing either, because he and his team are currently unable to describe in words or deeds what this path should actually look like. And maybe that could in turn be one of the insights from Warsaw: that the national team is not only not hitting the right note in their game, but also in their external communication.

On Tuesday evening (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for international matches and on RTL) Germany will play Colombia. And if that doesn’t work out again in Gelsenkirchen with the win, the mood around the national team and their coach could really change.

Already on the evening before the game in Warsaw, the national coach noticed how special the moment was. In the press conference, Flick presented himself almost aggressively. He made several statements to his players – and especially to Joshua Kimmich, his captain, who has been the focus of criticism for weeks.

“I’d like to talk to Jo because it’s important to me,” said Flick, when it was actually about the role of İlkay Gündoğan, who will play for the first time since the Champions League final on Tuesday evening. Flick then went for one Defense speech that compared Kimmich’s mentality to that of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, who are among the biggest winners in basketball history It didn’t seem like he had thought of it at the moment.

And so you can ask yourself whether he was doing Joshua Kimmich a favor, a player who sometimes believes he has to do everything himself anyway? And has he done himself a favor, a coach who wants to put himself in front of his players so consistently after criticizing the non-nominated central defender Niklas Süle so severely in the FAZ interview?

After the game on Friday evening, Flick praised a defender: Malick Thiaw, 21, from AC Milan, who made his first international appearance. “Very solid, very mature,” said Flick. “One of the highlights, if I may say so today.”

Actually, there shouldn’t be a lack of highlights when Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz are side by side in the starting XI of a team. But that was the case in Warsaw. The Germans had the ball (and at least knew how to do more with it in the second half than in the first). Poland had a corner kick in the 31st minute which Jakub Kiwior headed in – and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved several goals.

You could tell the Germans were unlucky that the Polish goalkeeper managed that. But one could also say that the Germans were lucky that the Polish strikers – unlike the Ukrainian ones on Monday – didn’t manage to exploit the counterattacks.

Luck and bad luck – these are levels of explanation of the sport that are mostly used when you don’t know what to do with other explanations. “Maybe we’re missing a bit of luck at the moment,” said Flick on Friday evening. But presumably – less than twelve months before the start of the European Championship this is the more likely explanation for the crisis in results – his team is missing a lot more.