Casper Ruud rises to fourth place in a list where Novak Djokovic rules

Carlos Alcaraz remains second with a total of 6,780 points, 380 behind the Serbian

With a new edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell already on the horizon, Novak Djokovic keeps the number 1 in the ATP ranking with an iron fist with a total of 7,160 points.

It is second on the list the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who reaches 6,780 points in a list where the novelty is the rise to fourth place of the Norwegian Casper Ruud, ahead of Daniil Medvedev.

Also in the top-ten is the Italian Jannik Sinner, who is now eighth in the world with 3,345 points ahead of the Danish Rune.

To find Rafa Nadal on the list, you have to go down to an unusual 15th position (2,715), weighed down by the Manacor champion due to injuries.

