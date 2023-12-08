This is the cover of SPORT, today Friday, December 8, 2023

12/08/2023 at 00:13 CET

“Guerrero Araujo” is the big headline on our cover today

“Guerrero Araujo” is the big headline on our cover today, Friday, December 8, 2023. The Uruguayan center back debuted in training yesterday the protective mask for your mandibular fracture. The player’s commitment to Barça is undeniable and against Girona he could wear the captain’s armband.

Ter Stegen has undergone surgery in France. The German goalkeeper underwent surgery to resolve his lower back discomfort.

Girona had to come back to stay alive in the Copa del Rey. Míchel’s team were overwhelmed by Orihuela, but they knew how to react to end up scoring a goal and overcome the tie.

Vinicius can return to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. The Brazilian could return from his injury to help the team alongside Arga Güller.

Furthermore, the controversy over Irene Paredes’ injury. Barça already notified the Federation that the player was not fit to compete, and even so she was called up to the national team.

