This is the cover of SPORT, today Friday, November 3, 2023

This is the cover of SPORT, today Friday, November 3, 2023

11/02/2023 at 23:59 CET

“100% culé” is the big headline on our front page today

In addition, Deco settles the Gündogan case, green light for Pedri; De Jong is not yet ready to reappear and the Hernangómez brothers face to face in Europe

“100% culé” is the big headline on our cover today, Friday, November 3, 2023. Aitana Bonmatí wears the Ballon d’Or and the cover of SPORT and promises to maintain the winning mentality: “Improving it is difficult, but not impossible. I’m going to do my best to go further”.

Furthermore, Deco settles the Gündogan case, green light for Pedri; De Jong is still not ready to reappear against Real Sociedad and the Hernangómez brothers face to face in Europe.

