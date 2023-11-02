This is the cover of SPORT, today Friday, November 3, 2023

11/02/2023 at 23:59 CET

“100% culé” is the big headline on our front page today

In addition, Deco settles the Gündogan case, green light for Pedri; De Jong is not yet ready to reappear and the Hernangómez brothers face to face in Europe

“100% culé” is the big headline on our cover today, Friday, November 3, 2023. Aitana Bonmatí wears the Ballon d’Or and the cover of SPORT and promises to maintain the winning mentality: “Improving it is difficult, but not impossible. I’m going to do my best to go further”.

