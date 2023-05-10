This is the cover of SPORT, today Wednesday May 10, 2023

“Empate a golazos” is the great headline of our cover today

“Empate a golazos” is the great headline on our cover today, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Vinicius put Madrid ahead and De Bruyne equalized the duel in an exciting match. The tie will be decided at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

In addition, Busquets will not continue at Barça and will announce it in the next few hours, and Jorge Messi’s strong statement about Leo’s future: “There is nothing with any club. The decision will not be made until the League ends with PSG.”