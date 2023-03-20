This weekend the 2023 MotoGP World Championship begins in Portugal and among the novelties is the new BMW ‘safety car’

It is a BMW M2 with a TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine capable of delivering 460 HP of power

The 2023 MotoGP World Championship raises the curtain this week, from March 24 to 26 at the Portimao circuit, which, among many other novelties, will present the new ‘safety car’ responsible for ensuring safety in the 21 races this year. It will be a BMW M2 with a TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine capable of delivering 460 HP of power.

The car adds several safety elements for its deployment on MotoGP circuits, such as an anti-roll bar, RECARO seats, six-point seat belts and a fire extinguisher, as well as numerous parts from M Performance, BMW’s sports line, such as the exhaust system or carbon covers on the mirrors, the diffuser and the rear spoiler.

The M2 will sport the standard decoration of the German firmalthough it is not the only one to join the MotoGP fleet, since other official medical cars from the M range are also added, and BMW M1000 RR safety motorcycles.

The CEO of the Munich manufacturer, Francis van Meelnotes that: “2023 is our 25th season as a MotoGP Safety Car, a long and close collaboration like this is special in international races. We would like to thank Dorna Sports for the great trust they have placed in us for a quarter of century.Since 1999, we have strived to incorporate our values ​​such as innovation, technology, emotion and passion, also in our partnership with Dorna Sports.Our new BMW M2 MotoGP Safety Car is a clear example of this, with he we continue our tradition of putting the latest high-performance BMW M vehicles at the service of safety in MotoGP, whether it be the safety car fleet, the BMW M Award or our many other activities at the highest level of motorcycling, we are proud that the Fascination M has become such an important part of MotoGP.”

DATASHEET

BMW M2 Motor Six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Power 460 CV maximum torque 550 Nm Maximum speed 250 km/h 0-100 km/h time 4.3 secondsConsumption (litres/100 km) Between 10 and 10.2 Weight1.775 kg Length 4.580 cm Width 1.887 cm Height1.403 cm