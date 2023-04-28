This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday April 28

Women’s Barça will play their third consecutive Champions League final

Barça and LaLiga continue in search of the ‘Messi Formula’

Historic! is the main headline of the SPORT cover of this Friday, April 28. The women’s Barça qualified for their third consecutive Champions League final after drawing at the Spotify Camp Nou (1-1) against Chelsea. The azulgranas asserted the victory of the first leg and that’s it They expect a rival for the Eindhoven final.

The name of Leo Messi He is also the protagonist again on today’s cover. Barça and LaLiga are still searching for the formula to make possible the return of the Argentine at Can Barça. A Barça that lives its key days for the construction of the Espai Barça. Joan Laporta assured that “It is the most important project in history.” Espanyol’s defeat also appears on the cover. Those of Luis García succumbed in The ceramic and they see how the options for salvation begin to run out.

The embarrassing fight in the Euroleague match between Madrid and Pártizan complete the cover of this Friday.