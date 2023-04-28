Home » This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday April 28
Sports

This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday April 28

by admin
This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday April 28

04/28/2023 at 00:42

CEST


Women’s Barça will play their third consecutive Champions League final

Barça and LaLiga continue in search of the ‘Messi Formula’

Historic! is the main headline of the SPORT cover of this Friday, April 28. The women’s Barça qualified for their third consecutive Champions League final after drawing at the Spotify Camp Nou (1-1) against Chelsea. The azulgranas asserted the victory of the first leg and that’s it They expect a rival for the Eindhoven final.

The name of Leo Messi He is also the protagonist again on today’s cover. Barça and LaLiga are still searching for the formula to make possible the return of the Argentine at Can Barça. A Barça that lives its key days for the construction of the Espai Barça. Joan Laporta assured that “It is the most important project in history.” Espanyol’s defeat also appears on the cover. Those of Luis García succumbed in The ceramic and they see how the options for salvation begin to run out.

The embarrassing fight in the Euroleague match between Madrid and Pártizan complete the cover of this Friday.

See also  "The first culprit is me"

You may also like

Hofer missed the championship title in Switzerland with...

Simona Halep doping case: Wimbledon 2019 champion frustrated...

Fiorentina-Cremonese result 0-0, Viola in the final of...

Wu Qian was once again restricted Zhejiang Chouzhou...

MMA | The boss of the Octagon honestly:...

Colts draft QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4...

Volleyball: Linz-Steg manages a national triple

Football builds a bridge of friendship, Zhejiang and...

Sevilla FC snatch victory in Bilbao

Shock after sovereign progress. The future of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy