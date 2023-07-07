Home » This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday, July 7, 2023
This is today's SPORT cover, Friday, July 7, 2023

This is today’s SPORT cover, Friday, July 7, 2023

07/07/2023

“XAVI PRESIONA” is on the cover of SPORT today

PSG’s ultimatum to Mbappé and the official signing of Güler to Madrid are also news

“Xavi presses” is the cover of SPORT today, Friday July 7, 2023. The coach has transmitted to the Barça board of directors the need to sign more players in order to finish completing a competitive template. Xavi was also full of praise for Gundogan and was enigmatic about Kessie’s situation.

He PSG’s ultimatum to Mbappé It is also news on the cover of SPORT. The Parisian club has set a deadline for the striker to make a decision about his future, and they do not intend to let him escape for free next year. Will he end up at Real Madrid?

It’s official: Arda Güler is a new Real Madrid player after rejecting the Barça club in a week of intense negotiations. The arrival of the Turk at the Santiago Bernabéu is also on the front page.

Other news are the step forward for Barça by Oriol Romeu and the imminent arrival of Jordi Alba in the MLSwhere he will share a dressing room with Leo Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami.

