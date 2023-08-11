This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12

11/08/2023 and las 23:22 CEST

‘¡A SEMIS!’ is the big headline on today’s SPORT cover

‘Barça signs the lever to register players’ is the second big headline on the cover

spain dominates in play and occasions and seals his historic pass to the World Cup semifinals. Mariona and Salma, in the 111th minute of extra time, have decided an emotional duel until the end against the Netherlands (2-1). Meanwhile he FC Barcelona has already closed the agreement to be able to enroll to renewed players and new signings. Araujo He was the first and today all the others should enter.

On the other hand, Neymar says ‘yes’ to Barça waiting for his departure with PSG. The player wanted to come and has given the OK to collect twelve million euros net. In the blaugrana club they prioritize their cesion from a Saudi team so that everything is resolved.

