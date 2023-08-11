Home » This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12
Sports

This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12

by admin
This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12

11/08/2023 and las 23:22 CEST

‘¡A SEMIS!’ is the big headline on today’s SPORT cover

‘Barça signs the lever to register players’ is the second big headline on the cover

¡A SEMIS! is the great headline of today’s SPORT cover, Saturday August 12, 2023, followed by the official entry of 120 million to register players: ‘Barça signs the lever to register players’

spain dominates in play and occasions and seals his historic pass to the World Cup semifinals. Mariona and Salma, in the 111th minute of extra time, have decided an emotional duel until the end against the Netherlands (2-1). Meanwhile he FC Barcelona has already closed the agreement to be able to enroll to renewed players and new signings. Araujo He was the first and today all the others should enter.

On the other hand, Neymar says ‘yes’ to Barça waiting for his departure with PSG. The player wanted to come and has given the OK to collect twelve million euros net. In the blaugrana club they prioritize their cesion from a Saudi team so that everything is resolved.

See also  Covid: chaos in football, 4 matches are missing. Serie A League: no stop, we go on

You may also like

Fifteen-year-old Slovak star without weapons. So the fans...

Manchester City roll out at Burnley to open...

Haaland shoots Manchester City to their opening win

The Extraordinary Statistic: Identical Twins and Giants Relievers...

Al-Ahli 3-1 Al-Hazm: Roberto Firmino scores hat-trick in...

The Hundred 2023: Stunning Ross Whiteley catch helps...

Davidson Spilková will also play in the final...

Lakers and Heat favorites in the ‘race’ to...

Kevin-Prince Boateng is retiring

Ganna takes silver in the time trial

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy