Decisive derby in Madrid

‘Forced to win the double’ is the cover of today’s SPORT, after the great European disappointment. Barça demands to win the League and the Cup after goodbye in the Europa League.

In addition, SPORT finds the keys after falling in Europe. The squad is disappointed after the KO against Manchester United but without depression and the priority is to avoid ‘post-KO’ depression. Refering to Nursing, maximum tranquility with Ronald Araujo while Ansu Fati he will miss the match against Almería due to a bruised left knee.

An exciting Saturday in the league that we will experience with the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu at 6:30 p.m. CET, in a decisive match for Ancelotti’s men. Without losing sight of the league championship, an important game also for Espanyol that receives Mallorca at 2:00 p.m. CET with the mission of continuing to climb the table.

Finally, in basket key, victoria of the Barça by 80-70 ante Monaco in the Euroleague. those of Saruns Jasikevicius resurfaced in Europe after the Copa del Rey.