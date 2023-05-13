This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday May 13, 2023

‘Rúben Neves Sí o Sí’ is today’s cover of SPORT

Leo Messi goes back to play with the PSG

‘Rúben Neves Yes or Yes’ is today’s SPORT cover. The Barca will sign to the Portuguese midfielder in a exchange operation. Zubimendi, Amrabat and Guido are still in the chamber to replace Busquets.

At 24 hours for the dispute to be played derby before him Espanyol there will be scorers duel between Pichichi (Lewandowski) and the Zarra (Joselu). In addition, before the possible alirón of the league, only five players of the current template (Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Busquets and Dembélé) They know what it is to win the league title.

turn for the Real Madrid, that he receives tonight (21h CET) at Getafe in a broken in which those of Charles Ancelotti they will have their head in Manchester.

Finally, Leo Messi returns to play with PSG. It will do so in the match that pits the Parisians against the Ajaccio (9 p.m. CET).