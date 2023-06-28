Home » This is today’s SPORT cover Thursday June 29
This is today’s SPORT cover Thursday June 29

29/06/2023 and las 00:09 CEST

On today’s SPORT cover, Thursday June 29, 2023, we headline: “Dembélé OK”

“The board presents the endorsement to be able to register the players”

On our SPORT cover today, Thursday, June 29, we headline: “Dembélé OK”. The footballer informed Xavi of his intention to continue and not execute the exit clause of his current contract. In the coming days, Deco will meet with the player’s agents to negotiate an extension to 2027.

We also tell you that the board presents an endorsement to LaLiga to be able to register the players. At the same time, the directive made a visit yesterday to see the state of the works of the Camp Nou.

In terms of the market, Barça cannot now make an offer for Brozovic. In addition, Kessie negotiates with Arabia and will request the letter of freedom and Nico, the door is open to go on loan for another season.

At Real Madrid, they ask for 5 games for Fede Valverde for the punch to Baena, from Villarreal. In basketball, FC Barcelona is interested in Joel Parra, which would be an option for Grimau’s team. We also bring you the LaLiga Smartbank calendar for the next season.

