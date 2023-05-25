Home » This is today’s SPORT cover, Thursday May 25, 2023
This is today’s SPORT cover, Thursday May 25, 2023

by admin
05/25/2023 at 00:42

CEST


‘IT IS GOING’, today’s big headline

Jordi Alba announces his departure from Barça after eleven seasons as the protagonist of an exceptional cycle

IT WILL‘ is the big headline on today’s SPORT cover, Thursday May 25, 2023. Jordi Alba announces his departure from Barça after eleven seasons as the protagonist of an exceptional cycle. The left-back forgives part of his last year of contract, something that will allow the club to lower a lot of salary mass to sign. “I’m leaving with my head held high. They gave me the option to stay, but it’s time to give way to the young“, he explained.

also in key Barça, Chelsea u Manchester United they want to sign Koundéalthough it will only come out if there is a lot of profit.

in key Real Madridhe Bernabeu turns to Vinicius. The Brazilian was applauded by the public and saw the white victory from the box. In Laliga, the Espanyol achieve a point to dream (3-3) between the athletic of Madrid.

In addition, we present you exclusively the interview with pop magician, ‘Culer of the year’ award. “As a player I would have liked to be Busquets“.

