Home » This is what the market looks like now after the 2023 Winter Meetings
Sports

This is what the market looks like now after the 2023 Winter Meetings

by admin
This is what the market looks like now after the 2023 Winter Meetings

The recent Winter Meetings in Nashville left baseball fans hungry for a blockbuster trade or major free agent signing, but the offseason has remained relatively quiet so far. However, on Wednesday, the mega-trade of the Dominican Juan Soto, which sent the 25-year-old outfielder from the Padres to the Yankees, could be a sign that things are about to escalate.

The most notable free agents still available include superstar Shohei Ohtani, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, and Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Other notable free agents include reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, center fielder Cody Bellinger, and closer Josh Hader among others.

As for potential trade candidates, Dylan Cease (White Sox), Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Tyler Glasnow (Rays), and Shane Bieber (Guardians) are all attractive options. There’s also the possibility of a trade involving Cuban outfielder Randy Arozarena (Rays).

Several storylines to watch out for in the coming weeks include whether Ohtani will sign and where he will end up, the ripple effect in the market once Ohtani has signed, how far the bidding for Yamamoto will go, and which teams are ready to act in the trade market. The Dodgers, Blue Jays, Giants, Angels, and Cubs are believed to be the finalists to land Ohtani, and it has been speculated that the offer could potentially reach up to $600 million.

With the top tier free agents and potential trade candidates still up for grabs, the offseason outlook is full of excitement as teams look to make a big move prior to the start of the 2024 season.

You may also like

The Chinese Disabled Sports Delegation won 7 golds,...

How ski jumpers develop a feeling for the...

Josh Cavallo: Adelaide United midfielder gets engaged on...

National Indoor Track and Field Grand Prix Jinan...

VfB Stuttgart: VfB President Vogt defends himself against...

Padres acquire ace Dylan Cease in trade with...

African Games: Ghana hopes legacy will outlive current...

Basketball – CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats...

Nagelsmann announces DFB squad – Goretzka apparently not...

Sabonis with a triple-double and the Kings beat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy