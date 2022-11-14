If the neroverde jumbo has taken flight towards that something extraordinary – as Di Carlo defined it – which is called Serie B, it is obviously too early to say.

But there is no doubt that in the last three days Pordenone has literally scared their rivals with impressive numbers: 3 wins (best streak of the season), 13 goals scored, only one immediately. A decisive turning point after the internal knockout, however undeserved, with Feralpisalò, which suddenly canceled the previous ups and downs and led the lizards alone in the lead (plus 2). Also thanks to the cousins ​​of the Triestina, who stopped the Renate at the Rocco.

CONTINUOUS GROWTH

The neroverde coach, at the end of the victorious away match in Piacenza, however, highlighted the margins for improvement that he still expects from his team: “We can improve – declared Di Carlo satisfied – both in terms of play and team balance, which it must stay shorter.

And the defense has to go up better. Also, don’t forget that we still have 5 players out due to injuries. When they return, and the time should be near, I expect a further leap in quality ».

LETHAL SQUARES

In the meantime it is already a mouth-watering Pordenone. Especially on set pieces. It is no coincidence that all three goals scored on Saturday, from Bassoli’s goal to Masetti’s own goal, passing through Dubickas’ shot, with which Piacenza at Garilli was bent, were born from standing situations. All with the decisive contribution of a “wizard” of punishments like Totò Burrai.

«He is an example for his teammates – Di Carlo confirms – and it is also thanks to his skill that we are managing to achieve the many situations we experience in training in the match. During the week, in fact, we focus a lot on set pieces. I often tell young people that they can be decisive. Indeed, I think they are also tired of hearing it ». But obviously it works.

PAIR OF GOLD

How the goal duo composed of Dubickas and Candellone is working wonderfully. The Lithuanian scored his fourth goal in the last three games in Piacenza, considering the brace against Lecco and the goal scored at Pergolettese.

The team mate, already on target in the two previous games, partly propitiated Masetti’s own goal, so much so that at first the goal was also assigned to him. But the detail does not change the substance: the two demonstrate that they know how to integrate perfectly. So that the various Magnaghi and Palombi can heal calmly.

THE PRIZE

On Monday 14 November in Vicenza, in the traditional “Galà del calcio Triveneto”, Roberto Zammarini will be awarded by the hands of Franco Causio, guest of honor of the event, as the best player of Pordenone in the last season of Serie B.

A recognition that the neroverde outside is also deserving in the current championship. Before the party, in the afternoon at 2.15 pm, the resumption of training, in view of Saturday’s match at Teghil with Novara.