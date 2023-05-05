«This Scudetto will unite us forever»- breaking latest news

Of Andrea Serene

The Napoli captain and his speech to the team after winning the Scudetto: «In football there are those who leave and those who stay, but we will remain united». Osimhen unleashed, Kvaratskhelia tears in the locker room

A true captain’s speech, in front of the whole team, on the most beautiful night. «This success will unite us forever», says Giovanni Di Lorenzo, one of the leaders of Napoli who wins the third scudetto, addressed to his teammates. We are in the restaurant hall of the «Là di Moret» hotel, the den chosen by Spalletti’s team on the outskirts of Udine. The Azzurri have just returned, after having obtained the point which means the Scudetto. Welcomed outside the structure by a thousand cheering fans.

A sentence in which there is all the sense of team. No matter what happens, the goal achieved is more important, a bond that will remain. Regardless of the future, from Osimhen who could give in to the Manchester United court, from Kim and Kvara coveted by half of Europe, from Spalletti himself who hesitates. «Through hard work and sacrifice we managed to achieve an incredible result. In football, as we know, anything can happen: who leaves, who stays. But this success will unite us forever. Forza Napoli!», shouts Di Lorenzo, and with him all the others in chorus.

A magical night. Osimhen is unleashed, a popular leader who jumps and sings standing on the dressing room table. Kvaratskhelia wrapped in the Georgian flag can't hold back the tears, Meret arrives from him who consoles him, hugs him. United at the finish line. There will be time to think about the future.