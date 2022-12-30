original title:

This season’s Chinese Super League champion is released: Wuhan’s three towns won the championship due to their goal difference advantage

Chinanews.com, December 30th. On the 30th, the Chinese Super League officially issued an announcement. Due to player health reasons, Beijing Guoan Football Club and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Football Club sent letters to the Chinese Super League Committee on December 28 to apply for the 300th match of the 34th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League originally scheduled for December 31. vs Beijing Guoan, the 306th game of Wuhan Three Towns vs Tianjin Jinmen Tigers forfeited. So far, this season’s Chinese Super League champion has been announced ahead of schedule, and the Wuhan Three Towns team won the championship by virtue of their goal difference advantage.

In the announcement of the Chinese Super League, it was written that due to the health of the players, Beijing Guoan Football Club and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Football Club sent letters to the Chinese Super League Committee on December 28 to apply for the 2022 Chinese Super League originally scheduled for December 31. In the 34th round of the league, the 300th game of Shandong Taishan vs. Beijing Guoan, and the 306th game of Wuhan Three Towns vs. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers were forfeited.

Because the two games involve the ownership of the Chinese Super League champions this season, the Chinese Super League Committee communicated with the relevant four club meetings. According to the regulations of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League, it is now judged that Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers have abstained from this round of competition, and they are respectively counted as 0. :3 negative. Relevant materials will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association for consideration.

According to the relevant provisions of Article 24 of the 2022 Chinese Super League Regulations, Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Football Club must compensate the relevant parties for the losses suffered due to the cancellation of the game. The specific compensation plan will be calculated by the Super League company and reported to the board of directors of the Super League company for deliberation and decision.

With only the last round of the league left, the Wuhan Three Towns and Shandong Luneng teams both accumulated 75 points, with the former ranking first with their goal difference advantage. In the final round of the league, Wuhan Three Towns will face Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, while Shandong Luneng will face Beijing Guoan.

With Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers abstaining, this season’s Chinese Super League champion was announced ahead of schedule, and the Wuhan Three Towns team won the championship with a goal difference advantage.