This summer, a perfect encounter with ice and snow_Zhejiang Online

This summer, a perfect encounter with ice and snow

The Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season and Zhejiang Province National Fitness Ice and Snow Series Activities Held Yesterday

2023-05-22 12:07:59





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

As Hangzhou entered summer overnight, the temperature also rose steadily. What is the experience of encountering ice and snow in the hot summer? On May 21, the launching ceremony of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season and the National Fitness Ice and Snow Series in Zhejiang Province China Youth Ski Open Ski Machine Challenge (Hangzhou Gongshu Station) was held in the outdoor plaza of Leti Port.

This ice and snow series of activities will be divided into three parts: ice and snow knowledge lecture hall, ice and snow event experience, and youth skiing competition. The ice and snow knowledge lecture hall set up at the launching ceremony showed the development history of China‘s ice and snow to the public through graphic explanations. Hangzhou’s first figure skater Wang Peijia who passed the tenth level of footwork in the national level test also came to the scene and issued an ice and snow initiative.

On the same day, the Hangzhou Gongshu Station of the China Youth Ski Open Ski Machine Challenge was also held, attracting nearly 500 children to participate. It turns out that with the popularity of indoor ski machines, many shopping malls, schools and Hangzhou Youth Palace have opened ski machine courses. Children can usually learn on the ski machine first, which saves time and cost, and also solves the problem of few ice and snow venues in southern provinces. Chen Haoyu is one of the U8 men’s giant slalom contestants. He was born in 2016 and has only practiced skiing for a year. This time he skied with a good result of 1:21.51 and won the first place. I usually practice in the shopping mall once a week, and I can go directly to the ski field to practice in the snow season. It is understood that the top three in each group in the alpine skiing giant slalom and snowboarding giant slalom will advance to the Hangzhou city finals.

On the same day, in the alpine skiing giant slalom and snowboarding giant slalom, the top three in each group were determined, and they advanced to the Hangzhou city finals. It is worth mentioning that Hangzhou Gongshu station welcomed contestants from Beijing, Shanghai and other cities. At the scene, citizens and friends can also experience curling, ice hockey shooting, fun ice tug-of-war activities, and watch the wonderful 100-meter skating relay race. “This is the first time for me to experience ice sports. It’s quite new and interesting. I can go skating with my friends when I have time on weekends!” said Mr. Wang, a citizen.

The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Ice and Snow Sports Association told reporters that our province has been committed to promoting the popularization of ice and snow sports in recent years, so that more citizens can feel the charm of ice and snow sports, and hopes to use this activity to popularize ice and snow cultural knowledge to more citizens. Introduce better ice and snow activities to stimulate more citizens’ enthusiasm for ice and snow participation.