After seven years, football midfielder Lukáš Budínský once again experienced Karviná’s promotion from the second to the first league. From the team that broke into the Czech elite for the first time in history in 2016, only one remained in the squad. “It’s beautiful again. Every progress or victory is wonderful. I’m very happy that we succeeded with this team,” Budínský rejoiced after the 1-0 victory over relegated Třinec.

