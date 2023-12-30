Cristiano Ronaldo Ends 2023 as Top Scorer with 54th Goal

Despite turning 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has defied expectations to finish 2023 as the top scoring player of the year. The legendary striker has left behind the negativity of 2022, proving himself once again on the football field.

Ronaldo’s latest goal came in Al Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al Taawon, bringing his total for the year to an impressive 54 goals. Since joining the Saudi Arabian club, he has shown his prowess as a goal scorer, consistently finding the back of the net.

With one game remaining in the year, Ronaldo seized the opportunity to further cement his place as the top scorer of 2023. His record-breaking goal also added to his already impressive tally, taking him to 873 career goals. He now stands just 29 goals away from reaching an incredible milestone of 900 goals.

Ronaldo’s astounding scoring records include being the all-time top scorer in the Arabian League with 20 goals, the Champions League with 140 goals, Real Madrid with 450 goals, Portugal with 128 goals, the Euro with 14 goals, and for national teams with 128 goals. With a career total of 873 goals, Ronaldo is now recognized as the all-time top scorer in football.

Despite offers from other clubs, including a call from Lionel Messi and interest from Inter Miami, Ronaldo remains loyal to Al Nassr. His dedication to the club and his relentless pursuit of excellence have continued to set him apart as a football legend.